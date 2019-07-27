|
|
Joseph Francis Turany
Phoenix - Joseph Francis Turany, age 85, passed away Sat., July 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Phoenix.
Joe was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Tilden, WI, to John Francis Turany and Johanna Elizabeth (Goettl) Turany. The family moved to Chippewa Falls, WI, and Joe spent his summers working on his grandfather's farm.
After graduating from Macdonald Catholic High School he joined the reserves and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge he attended Eau Claire State College, then transferred to DeVry Institute in Chicago to become an electronic technician.
During a ride share from Chicago to Wisconsin he met Evelyn Carol Paulsen. They had a mutual love of roller skating, walks on the shore and classical music. One year later they were married on Sept. 20, 1958.
After their daughter, Rachel, was born they settled in Kimberly, WI and joined Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Soon they were joined by their son, Michael.
Joe was active in the church, in choir, teaching Sunday School and became the Sunday School superintendent. He also served on the board for Fox Valley Lutheran High School.
After a vacation to Arizona the family packed up everything, sold the house and moved to Phoenix to pursue the growing opportunities in the electronics field in 1968.
Joe was a member of the Local IBEW #640 where he went to school, became a journeyman electrician and taught new apprentices in the emerging field of fiber optics. Joe was employed at Executone, then moved in the construction of the Palo Verde Power Plant, and finally moved to the Phoenix Union High School District where he worked in electronic maintenance and lighting until his retirement. He was one of the few people who braved the climb on the scaffolding to change out the stadium lights for high school football games.
Joe attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Phoenix and was a member of the choir, installed and maintained everything electric, served as elder and as church council member. He also started the first Lutheran Pioneer program. Joe helped start the HELP Foundation with a view to build a Lutheran high school, worked in the HELP thrift store that supported the effort and later supported the new Arizona Lutheran Academy after it was built.
Joe retired in 1998.
Joe loved woodworking, building, inventing and traveling, but his favorite hobby was fishing. He loved to fish for sea bass along the shore and especially enjoyed his annual trip for deep sea fishing for salmon in Shelter Cove, CA. Joe and Ev bought a travel trailer and spent time seeing the country, especially Prescott (AZ), Fools Hollow Lake (AZ), Taos (NM), Shelter Cover (CA) and visiting family in Ohio.
Joe loved taking care of his family and home and worked his hardest every day of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Frank and Paul and his sisters Mary and Margaret.
Joe will be missed by his wife Evelyn, his brothers George (Lois) Turany, Maynard (Marge) Turany, Ron (Pat) Turany, Johnny Joe (Judy) Turany, his sisters Ceil (Turany) Nelson, Barbara (Turany) Weber, his son Michael (Kathy) Turany, his daughter Rachel (David) Mendell, his grandchildren Rebekah (Marc) Wagers, Jonathan Mendell, Benjamin Mendell, Sarah (Tim) Reid, Esther Mendell, Abigail Mendell and Katrina Mendell, and his great grandchildren, Liam Wagers and Everly Wagers.
A memorial service will be held Aug. 3, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3040 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix AZ 85013.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at the address above.
An interment ceremony will be scheduled for January 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 with full military honors.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 27, 2019