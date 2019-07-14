Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Mater Misericordiae Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Francis Cemetery
Joseph Frank "Joe" Frazzini

Joseph Frank "Joe" Frazzini Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Frank Frazzini

Phoenix - Joseph "Joe" Frank Frazzini, age 85 passed away surrounded by family at his residence in Phoenix, AZ on July 9. Joe was formerly of Erie, PA, the eldest child of Augustina (Sunseri) Frazzini and Alfred Frazzini.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret (Dunn) Frazzini of 64 years; his eldest daughter, Christine Lorraine (Frazzini) of Erie, PA; son John Frazzini; daughter Laura (Frazzini) Reed of Erie, PA; and daughter Mary (Frazzini) Langlois of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Joseph Frazzini of Erie, PA in 2009.

He is survived by 21 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and numerous great-grandchildren. Joe was a devout Catholic, and attended Mater Misericordiae Catholic Church in Phoenix.

Funeral arrangements are through Hansen Chapel Mortuaries. Visitation is Tuesday 7/16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Mater Misericordiae Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery immediately following.

"The soul matters more than the body for it nourishes the body and gives it its vitality." p. 311 Message of Merciful Love to Little Souls
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
