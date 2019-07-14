Joseph "Joe" Frank Frazzini



Phoenix - Joseph "Joe" Frank Frazzini, age 85 passed away surrounded by family at his residence in Phoenix, AZ on July 9. Joe was formerly of Erie, PA, the eldest child of Augustina (Sunseri) Frazzini and Alfred Frazzini.



Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret (Dunn) Frazzini of 64 years; his eldest daughter, Christine Lorraine (Frazzini) of Erie, PA; son John Frazzini; daughter Laura (Frazzini) Reed of Erie, PA; and daughter Mary (Frazzini) Langlois of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Joseph Frazzini of Erie, PA in 2009.



He is survived by 21 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and numerous great-grandchildren. Joe was a devout Catholic, and attended Mater Misericordiae Catholic Church in Phoenix.



Funeral arrangements are through Hansen Chapel Mortuaries. Visitation is Tuesday 7/16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Mater Misericordiae Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery immediately following.



"The soul matters more than the body for it nourishes the body and gives it its vitality." p. 311 Message of Merciful Love to Little Souls Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019