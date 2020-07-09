Hello Krupa Family... Please accept our deepest condolences from Julie (Ostrowski), Brian & Maya McDonnell up here in the Poconos. When my Mom (Mary Ann) told me Uncle Joe died, I immediately thought of his youthful energy and sparkly blue eyes. He certainly had a zest for life and lived his to the fullest! I was also able to dig up an old manila envelope he had sent to my parents over twenty years ago when I was living overseas in the Western Pacific. The envelope was full of maps and a long, detailed letter about his quest to find out, "Where in the world is Micronesia?" He had gone to the library and researched atlases and made copies to send to my parents. It also reconnected him with his time training and fighting in the islands of the Pacific. I didn't realize until today that he fought in WWII -- he was always so humble and interested in other people's lives. And let's not forget the awesome genealogy he put together! How blessed we all are to have known him! He was a Krupa original. Be at peace, Uncle Joe, and travel beyond the map's borders to a place where your insatiable curiosity can finally be quenched. You are loved and will be missed.

Julie McDonnell