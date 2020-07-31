1/1
Joseph Gunkel

Joseph Gunkel

Surprise - Joseph Michael Gunkel passed away peacefully at age 70, on July 27th, 2020, in Surprise, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his faithful companion and caregiver, Peggy, 4 children, Sean (Alison), Matthew, Joe (Jessica) and Bridget (Billy), 10 granddaughters, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel. 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381. www.heritagefuneralchapels.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
