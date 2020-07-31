Joseph Gunkel
Surprise - Joseph Michael Gunkel passed away peacefully at age 70, on July 27th, 2020, in Surprise, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his faithful companion and caregiver, Peggy, 4 children, Sean (Alison), Matthew, Joe (Jessica) and Bridget (Billy), 10 granddaughters, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Chapel. 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381. www.heritagefuneralchapels.com