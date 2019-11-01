|
Joseph H. Hersey
Phoenix - Joseph H. Hersey, 84, passed away 10/16/2019. Indiana born, Joe was an amazing, inspiring man who devoted his life to helping others. Served U.S.A.F. 1955-58. Retired from AT&T where Joe met the love of his life Patricia. Together they went on a joyful journey of faith, family and volunteerism. He was a docent at Pioneer Living History Museum. Survived by step-children Tony Bohannon (Glynnis); Mike Bohannon (Lily); Maureen Olson (Bob); grandsons Kelton, Ian, Jack, Mick and Jackson. Preceded by son Joey; and wife Patricia. Services: 10:00am Saturday 11/9, Blessed Sacrament Church, 11300 N. 64th St., Scottsdale, 85254. Donations: Pioneer Living History Museum, https://pioneeraz.org/, in Joe's name appreciated. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019