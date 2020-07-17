Joseph John Laux Jr



Joseph John Laux Jr. was born on December 5, 1947 in Bay City, Michigan to Jeanne and Joseph John Laux Sr. After attending boarding school in Windsor Ontario, Canada, Joe decided he was less interested in snow and moved to the desert of Arizona to attend Arizona State University. He completed his degree in 1969 and promptly followed proudly in his father's footsteps by joining the US Military (US Air Force). After being medically retired from the Air Force, Joe began his professional journey working in the family business (Ormid and Ram-Z companies) for over 30 years. Breaking many hearts in doing so, Joe passed away on July 13, 2020 after complications from an accident. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty and their furbabies Leopold and Jewels, his daughter Melanie Burm (Patrick), his son and namesake Joseph John Laux III (Kimberly), five grandsons (Logan Laux, Duke Laux, Blake Burford, Brandon Burm, Ryan Burm) and three great grandchildren (Roselyn Burm, Grace Burm and Benjamin Burm). Joe is also survived by his two sisters, Judy Abney (Dwayne) and Diane Roberson (Jim), a brother-in-law, Robb Jones (Roseanne), two sisters-in-law, Karen Thompson (Gary), Stephanie Brown (Julie Gayheart), five nieces, six nephews, seven great nieces and 14 great nephews. Joe also is survived by two former wives, Debbi Laux and Linda Laux (stepsons Scott and Bryce Boddye). Additionally, Joe is survived by countless remarkable friends as he knew no stranger. Joe lived life to the absolute fullest and was a cautious risk taker willing to try almost anything to experience something new. In the air, he flew gliders, planes and hot air balloons - he loved being in the sky, the physics involved, soaring in the clouds, the wonder of perspective from above. If not in the air, Joe loved being on the water; he loved fishing at Lake Powell on his annual guys' trip (Fishing with Panache), racing sailboats with his son on lakes and along the California coast, or sail/cruising with his family in the San Juan Islands, Bahamas and anywhere in between. One of his biggest life adventures was sailing from Hawaii to Seattle with some of his dearest sailing buddies. He proudly served as the Commodore of the Arizona Yacht Club in the late '80's and cherished the friendships he made with countless sailing families. Joe always loved a good road trip so it wouldn't surprise many to know he's spent the last two years traveling across the country seeing beautiful sites with his lovely wife in their home on wheels; they've visited many states, saw beautiful places and he truly embraced life on the road. Whether in the air, on the sea or by land Joe sought out adventure and the thrill of seeing new places, meeting new people, and enjoying every day to the fullest. In addition to his adventurous spirit, Joe had a creative side that included a love of painting and photography, he loved sunsets, nature and the beauty all around him; music of all kinds, including playing the piano himself; ballroom dancing with Betty in his arms; and he had a special knack for public speaking/telling a good story. Anyone who has had the fortune of hearing Joe speak can attest to the fun and life he brought to every party. Most of all, Joe loved life. He loved his family and those around him. He fought tirelessly to find the good in every situation, in every person, and was kind to all. He lived by simple rules: if you open something, close it; if you take something out, put it away; if you break something, fix it; and if you hurt somebody, make amends. He loved to laugh, to be silly, and encouraged others to be lighthearted, too. To say he will be missed is a gross understatement - there is a new void that cannot ever be filled in the lives blessed to know and love Joe. However, the stories, memories, and hearts he's touched will carry his legacy on indefinitely. Due to current restrictions from the covid pandemic, a celebration of Joe's life will be held when it's safe to do so. In the interim, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or toward a scholarship with the Arizona Yacht Club (AYC) to teach youth how to sail, in his honor.









