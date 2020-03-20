Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Joseph "Harris" Johnson

Joseph "Harris" Johnson Obituary
Joseph "Harris" Johnson

Joseph "Harris" Johnson, age 92, of Gilbert, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on Aug. 15, 1927, the son of the late Joseph and Hilma (Swanson) Johnson. He was united in marriage to Ethel Stensloff on Sept. 11, 1948. Harris was a U.S. Navy veteran and proudly served on the USS Cowpens. He established LeMay Construction in 1960, which was responsible for numerous shopping centers, apartments, condos, and commercial buildings in the Chicagoland area, and retired to Phoenix in 1990.

He enjoyed traveling, boating, cruising and helping his sons with home improvement projects. He took great pride in helping and being with his family. He gave his time to others, such as volunteering for 20 years at the PV Food Bank, playing guitar and performing at local senior citizen centers across the valley with his Hawaiian group.

Harris is survived by his loving spouse of 71 years, Ethel; sons William (Deborah) and Dale (Dana); his grandchildren Ryan (Heather), Brandon (Shelly), Chris (Shannon) and Carrie; and his great-grandchildren Grace, Faithe, Ella, Brody, Scarlett and Greyson. He was preceded in death by son Robert in 1999.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harris' honor may be made to the Arizona Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at

www.shadowmountainmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
