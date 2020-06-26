Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph L. Petrashek



Joseph L Petrashek, born 4/10/56, was called home to his heavenly Father 6/17/20. He is survived and loved by his wife, Beverly & daughter Alexandria Petrashek of Chandler, AZ; parents, Richard (Pete) and Mildred (Babe) Petrashek; twin sister, Jody Gallup (Dennis); sister, Jennifer Gray (Scott) all of Omaha, NE; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends far and wide.









