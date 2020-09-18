1/2
Joseph Michael Bettini
Joseph Michael Bettini

Joseph Michael Bettini, 80, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean; his four daughters, Andrea, Lisa, Michele, and Marcela; his six grandchildren; and his three sisters, Sandra, Micki, and Mary.

Joe was born on August 8, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Phoenix at the age of 2 years old with his family. He grew up with his three sisters and parents in Phoenix and attended St. Mary's High School. Joe was an avid sports follower, playing football in high school and later doing statistics for St. Mary's HS football for many years.

Joe was married to Jean in 1966, and the same year, he also began practicing law at his firm. He was a member of the American Trial Lawyers Association and ultimately specialized in Worker's Compensation law. Joe was very dedicated to his career and continued to practice for 54 years, until his death.

Joe was a Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph's parish in the 1970s. He enjoyed spending time with his four daughters as a dedicated father through the years, coaching softball, and was lovingly known as Papa to his grandchildren. He loved to watch all sports in his spare time, and frequently attended football, basketball, and baseball games whenever he could. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing very much with his friends. Joe loved to cook every Sunday for his family, often preparing homemade, traditional Sicilian family recipes.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the mausoleum atrium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at https://www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com/

To attend the service virtually please visit https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/ and click the live streaming link for Joseph Bettini.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
