Joseph Michael Sly, age 60, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Baltimore, passed away on May 1, 2020. Joe was a kind, fun loving and playful soul. He loved people, animals, thunderstorms and a good joke. He was an exemplary trumpeter, and an airplane and radio enthusiast like his Dad.
Joe was surely greeted in heaven by his dear friend and Granny, Mary Bathgate. He will be missed dearly by his mother, Pat Sly; brothers Paul Jr. (Phil) and wife Kathryn, Dale and wife Virginia; sister Jeanne and husband Michael Fritz; nephew Patrick Sly; goddaughter Kimberly Barbera; his beloved cat Mia, and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his sister Eileen Marie, and father Paul Sly.
Memorial services will be in Maryland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's name can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 4 to May 10, 2020.