To the champion of our hearts. Our beloved husband, father, father in law, grandfather, and great-grandfather; Joseph Olen Boyce at the age of 80 years left our world to be with the angels above, in his home in Maricopa, AZ on May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Phoenix, AZ on July 29, 1938 to Ruby White, and was a lifelong resident of Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy Jo Boyce, granddaughter Erica Renee Boyce and his brother Harvey Lee Thomison. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Carm, and his two sons Frank (Romy) and Curtis (Rita). He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren; Michael (Nikki), Porscha, Joey (Samantha), Heather (Casey), Brooke (Jeremy), J.R., Patrick (Breanna), Colton and Austin. Along with 16 great-grandchildren.



A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, in Phoenix. Interment will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, in Phoenix.



