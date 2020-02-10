|
Joseph Paul Hawranek
Paradise Valley - Joseph Paul Hawranek, 82, a resident of Paradise Valley, AZ for many years, passed away at his home in Las Cruces, NM, on February 1, 2020. Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York, on December 21, 1937. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 33 years, Joanne, son David, and brother Milton. He is survived by his wife Rita, sister Mary Ellen Murray, sons Daniel and Scott (Kerry), and grandchildren Gregory, Madeleine, and Isabelle.
Joe earned his bachelor's in electrical engineering and his MBA at the University of Virginia. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He was especially proud of his work on the engineering and launch teams for the Saturn V moon rocket and the Minuteman Missile. After his service he earned his PhD. in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Joe's career spanned over 40 years in leadership and consulting positions at technology companies including IBM, NCR and Honeywell. He was also one of the engineers on the IBM Point of Sale Team.
In retirement, Joe wrote a newsletter on his passion, geopolitics, "The Raven Report,"publishing over 100 articles. He also authored several books on geopolitics and a children's book based on stories he told his children and grandchildren about the Sandman.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, 6715 N. Mockingbird Lane, Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020