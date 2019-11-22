|
Joseph Philip Morrissey
Scottsdale - Joseph Philip Morrissey, loving husband of Viola, devoted father of six children, and grandfather of seven, passed away at the blessed age of 95 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Joe was born in October of 1924 in Fall River, Massachusetts. He was one of six children in an Irish Catholic family who went on to have six children of his own with his wife Viola, to whom he was married for 68 years.
As a young man he served in World War II as a Corporal in the Army from 1943-1946, spending time in England, France, and Belgium. Upon his return from the war, Joe followed his family to New York where he met and later married Viola in 1951, settling in Queens Village. That same year, he began a 30 year career with the New York City Police Department.
Joe and Viola raised daughters Laura, Ronnie, Linda, Lisa, Carolyn and son Joseph who will carry on his legacy and passion for life along with his grandchildren Jordan, Alyssa, Paul, Erin, Rebecca, Connor, and Cooper.
After his retirement, Joe and Viola relocated to Arizona where they have resided in Scottsdale since 1983. Always full of energy and a desire to help others, Joe spent the next 15 years working at Villa Ocotillo, an assisted living facility in downtown Scottsdale. Joe was an avid fan of movie musicals, and could never get enough of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, and Gene Kelly. He also loved both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, and equally enjoyed a good game of football.
Joe's survivors will always cherish the memories and the love and devotion he gave so generously to his family and friends. He will best be remembered for his warmth, kindness, charm, wit, and humor, which he kept through his last days.
Viewing services will be held on Monday, November 25, from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm at Messenger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 10 am at our Lady of Perpetual Help on Main Street, followed by a burial service with military honors at 12:30 pm at National Memorial Cemetery at 23029 North Cave Creek Road. Flowers may be sent to Messenger Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019