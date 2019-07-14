|
|
Joseph R. Cipriano
Scottsdale -
Joseph Cipriano, Sr, 86, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully in his home on June 24, 2019. Joseph was born August 27, 1932 in New York City to Julia (Gioia) and Pasquale Cipriano. Joseph earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Rhode Island in 1954, and served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. Joseph spent many years in public service as a social worker, probation and parole officer, and health administrator for a low-income health center. Moving to Arizona in 1982, Joseph continued in the health field as a nursing home administrator. Joseph spent his retirement volunteering at the polls on election days, serving as a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member, and singing faithfully in the St. Maria Goretti Church choir. Joseph is survived by his wife Thelma, children Joseph Jr, AnnElaine, Alisa, and Jayson, grandchildren Tyler and Ashly, sisters Marie and Patricia, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held for him at St. Maria Goretti church in Scottsdale on July 16, followed by internment at The National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. Donations can be made to Sage Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019