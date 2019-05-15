Resources
Phoenix - Joseph R. Cox, 64, longtime resident of central Phoenix, passed away peacefully, May 14, 2019. Joe was active in his local Latter Day Saints ward, and various community organizations, after retiring from Arizona State Hospital in 2015. Joe is survived by his long time partner Roy Pierce, his brother Matthew Azure, and by his dearest friends, The Jordans. Joe had a dry wit and his epitaph will read "Never Touched It, Never Will". Rest Peacefully Joe.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019
