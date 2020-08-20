Joseph R. Marotta



Joseph R. Marotta, 92, of Dewey, AZ, passed away on August 11, 2020. Joe was born July 18, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to the late John Marotta and Santa Palozzola Marotta. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 21 years and retired in 1967.



While in the service Joe received the Airman's Metal with honors for heroism. He traveled to many countries as an Aircraft Mechanic, Flight Engineer, Inspector and an Aircraft Advisor to the Belgium and South Korean Air Force. After departing the Air Force Joe opened Sun Valley Radio and Television shop for 22 years in the Phoenix Area. Moving to Dewey, he opened another shop in Prescott Country Club, until he retired.



Joe's favorite things to do were clamming, crabbing, and fishing in Mexico. He & his wife Shirley also volunteered 7 years for the VIP'S (Volunteers in Patrol, for the Yavapai Sheriff's Office), which he loved and was so proud of. He served as President of the Electronic Association. Joe was also involved with all the activities his children were in, Girl & Boy Scouts, Indian Guide, baseball-both boy and girls. Joe always reached out to others to help any way he could.



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Marotta; his four children, daughters Santa Marotta Ross Stippick & Cheryl Marotta, sons Joseph (Tony) & John Marotta; three grandchildren, Patrick Ross, Jennifer Marotta Rockwood, and Joshua Marotta; and five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Emily, and Copper Rockwood, and Payton Grace & Hudson Ford Marotta.



He is preceded in death by his parents John & Santa, and brother Salvatore Marotta.



Joe will be laid to rest at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Resthaven Park Cemetery, (North), 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ.



Please bring an umbrella to salute Joe in a family tradition of honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store