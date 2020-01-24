Services
Joseph "Joe" Saiz Jr.

Joseph "Joe" Saiz Jr. Obituary
Joseph Saiz Jr. (Joe), age 90, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Glendale. By his side was his beloved wife Carmen of 35 years, family and friends. Joe shared countless laughs and uncountable love that was spread with family and friends. Joe was born on July 28th, 1928 in Madrid, NM to Joseph and Gregoria Saiz. Joe worked in the mines as a child, served in the Army in WWII, and retired as a Super Intendent for Maricopa County Highway Maintenance, 35 years. Some of Joe's passions included playing dominoes and poker with friends, being with his dog Sam, watching sports, camping, and enjoying a cold Coke with a Hershey bar. Joe is survived by his love and wife Carmen, sister Martha, sons Robert Saiz, George & Tillie Cota, daughter Ruby Saiz, grandson Eric Cota, and his blessed 5 brothers, 4 sisters, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix with a reception immediately following at the church hall. A graveside service will be held at a future date and time at Resthaven Park East Cemetery in Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
