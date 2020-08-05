Joseph Scott Hinton



Mesa - Joseph Scott Hinton, age 37, passed away on Monday, Aug 3, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He was born on April 8, 1983 in Phoenix AZ to Joe & Elaine Hinton of Colorado Springs, CO. He was married to the love of his life, Jennene Hinton, and had three beautiful children from previous marriages, Cristiana Rose (15), Hailey Grace (8) and Kylan Joseph (7). He is survived by his wife Jennene, his 3 children and both parents, his brothers Timothy and Matthew, his Uncle John Hinton of Tucson, AZ and several other family members.



Joseph had an immense affection for animals, and after serving in the USAF as an Air Traffic Controller, he graduated from Pina Technical Institution and worked as a Veterinarian Equine Technician. Due to Covid restrictions, no services are planned at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store