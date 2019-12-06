|
Joseph T. Sophy
Joe was born in Phoenix on the 29th of June 1970. His mother, Sandra Sophy (Beregovsky) and his father, Michael Sophy, and his brother, Dan Sophy lived in the same house from the time of his birth, to the end of his life.
Joe attended Tavan and Ingleside schools, then Brophy College Prep where he graduated second in his class. Then the University of Notre Dame where he ended second again, of the entire class of 2000, with a degree in Philosophy. He pursued graduate studies at ASU and received a master's degree. Then he was offered a chance to pursue his studies at the University of California, Irvine and received a second Master's of Philosophy. Joe pitched in to the family business as assistant manager while also pursuing his passion in life, the writing of fiction. Joe loved books, cats and hardly ever was known to throw away anything! Joe will be cremated; his ashes distributed. Cancer won after 3 hard years!! Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019