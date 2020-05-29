Joseph Verne Pace "JV"
1929-2020
JV Pace, an AZ native passed away on May 23rd of natural causes at the age of 90, peacefully in his home in Gilbert, AZ. He was born in Miami, AZ and was the youngest of five, and last living child, of John Verne & Hannah (Blair). He leaves loving memories to be cherished by his wife of 46 years June (Fluff); Son Mark, significant other Sara; Son Mike, wife Amelia; Daughters Monica & Kalani. Also, his 10 loving grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend to all.
He was a farmer for multiple crops in the valley and served on the board of The Chandler Ginning Co. for over 20 years. Besides living his life as a farmer, JV was a businessman and owned multiple businesses, majority in downtown Chandler; The Western Steakhouse, Pecos Lounge, The Feedbag, The Yorktown (now Serrano's) and Lloyd's Complete Auto (where Chandler Civic Center stands today).
He was an avid golfer and fisherman. JV and June enjoyed their second home in Pinetop, at White Mountain Country Club, where they spent nearly 50 wonderful summers building lifelong friendships and memories with their children and grandchildren. They spent over 30 years traveling to Obregon, Mexico living in their motorhome, fishing and soaking up the culture. JV adored the locals of Obregon. JV and June traveled to many places across the world and always encouraged others to travel and learn about other cultures.
As he wished and in support of life, his body was donated to advance medicine through Science Care, a whole body donor program (www.sciencecare.com).
JV was a true lover of life and people. He will be missed dearly by June, his family and friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and requests for memorial contributions to be made to Savior Hospice for their support in his final days (www.saviorhospice.org).
1929-2020
JV Pace, an AZ native passed away on May 23rd of natural causes at the age of 90, peacefully in his home in Gilbert, AZ. He was born in Miami, AZ and was the youngest of five, and last living child, of John Verne & Hannah (Blair). He leaves loving memories to be cherished by his wife of 46 years June (Fluff); Son Mark, significant other Sara; Son Mike, wife Amelia; Daughters Monica & Kalani. Also, his 10 loving grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend to all.
He was a farmer for multiple crops in the valley and served on the board of The Chandler Ginning Co. for over 20 years. Besides living his life as a farmer, JV was a businessman and owned multiple businesses, majority in downtown Chandler; The Western Steakhouse, Pecos Lounge, The Feedbag, The Yorktown (now Serrano's) and Lloyd's Complete Auto (where Chandler Civic Center stands today).
He was an avid golfer and fisherman. JV and June enjoyed their second home in Pinetop, at White Mountain Country Club, where they spent nearly 50 wonderful summers building lifelong friendships and memories with their children and grandchildren. They spent over 30 years traveling to Obregon, Mexico living in their motorhome, fishing and soaking up the culture. JV adored the locals of Obregon. JV and June traveled to many places across the world and always encouraged others to travel and learn about other cultures.
As he wished and in support of life, his body was donated to advance medicine through Science Care, a whole body donor program (www.sciencecare.com).
JV was a true lover of life and people. He will be missed dearly by June, his family and friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and requests for memorial contributions to be made to Savior Hospice for their support in his final days (www.saviorhospice.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.