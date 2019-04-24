|
Joseph William Jackson
Tempe - Joseph William Jackson of Tempe, AZ passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Joe was born on October 12, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He went to Woodrow Wilson High School. From 1952-1956, Joe served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He and Mary, his wife of 59 years, were married on April 23, 1960. He is survived by Mary, their daughter Jody, her husband Chad Ackerley, grandchildren Connor and Caitlyn, and his sister Florence Jackson Brandt of Maple Shade, NJ.
Joe and Mary moved to Hallandale, FL in 1969 and loved their life on the Atlantic Ocean and the beautiful beaches. Joe worked for the United States Post office as a letter carrier first in South Jersey and then in Hallandale. He was known as "the Whistling Mailman" as he would whistle while walking the route and enjoying talking to residents along the way. He retired after 36 years on the job. Joseph had quite a collection of baseball cards, and stamps and coins from all over the world. He loved following sports, especially baseball and football. First the Phillies, then the Braves (on TBS the only games televised in South FL at that time), then the Marlins and finally the Diamondbacks. In 2011, the Jacksons moved to Arizona. Joe also loved watching the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Arizona Cardinals. In retirement he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing Pinochle, square dancing with Mary and going to the beach. Joe loved old movies and Italian food. He was easy going, loved life, quick to smile and will be missed by many.
The family is so grateful to Patricia Vilaverde Rushing and many thanks to Shanti Hospice everyone at Madeira Villa Assisted Living for caring so wonderfully for Joe since August 2018. Many thanks to Isaiah Gonzalez for his friendship and caregiving. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on April 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and his final resting place will be Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. If you would like to make a donation in Joe's memory, please visit www.PatTillmanFoundation.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019