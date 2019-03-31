|
Joseph (Joe) Xavier Gubbins, Jr.
- - What one man can do... Joseph Xavier Gubbins, Jr. (Joe) was so many things to so many people in his 85 years. He was born in Oak Park, IL. to Joseph X. Gubbins, Sr. and Mary Margaret "Mae" (Mullen) Gubbins on February 17, 1934. He had dreams of becoming a priest after graduating from Fenwick High School in 1951 but left the seminary shortly before graduation and went on to pursue his degrees in Education. He was both a teacher and a basketball coach for various Chicago High Schools before deciding to move to Arizona in the early 1980's. He fell in love with Arizona and met his wife, Virginia (Gini) Johnstone Rubin in 1988 and they were married June 16, 1990 at The Pointe Tapatio Cliffs where they had met for their first date. They made their home in Phoenix and Joe commuted to high schools in Joseph City, Bagdad, and Florence, AZ., serving as their high school Principal. Joe did retire for a couple of months and found it was not at all to his liking. He then spent 12 yrs. as Principal and Curriculum Director at a therapeutic girls' boarding school, Spring Ridge Academy, located in Spring Valley, AZ. and loved every day he was there. He was instrumental in putting the school's academia on the map and the Education Building was named in his honor on March 6, 2009. He was to have continued as a Principal at the Franklin Phonetic School in Phoenix when he was diagnosed with ALL Leukemia in September 2017 at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and was given a couple of months to live. He broke those odds with a determination to go as far as he could with treatment to help those that would follow have an easier path with this horrible disease and he lived and cherished his time with us until the treatment would have become unbearable and the outcome the same, as there is no cure for ALL in older adults. Joe left us in peace, at dawn, on March 7, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale.
Joe was very active in high school sports both in IL and AZ. He was one of the founders of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association In 1971. In 1994 he was named Athletic Director of the Year for Arizona Al schools. He served a six-year term on the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Board of Directors from 1989 to 1995.
Joe touched and changed many lives all over the nation with his heartfelt sincerity, his compassion, his humor, his humility, his honesty and his love for life. His family is in awe of the outpouring of love and devotion to Joe. My Joe was no "average Joe," it seems. We knew he was special, we just did not know the scope of affection from so many in all aspects of his life as he was such a humble man. Speaking as his wife of almost 29 years, he was the most perfect and loving man who made my life very special...flowers every Friday evening, always a surprise up his sleeve or a funny story to relate. He loved deeply and was compassionate on many levels, BUT especially when it came to the education of all children. He wanted them to have the best education that could be provided, and he never gave up on any of his students in his 60 years of being an educator. Joe spent his final days saying his "goodbyes", reminiscing with family, talking with old friends, former students and his ball players, former high school and college classmates whom he had maintained a relationship with all his life; he spoke with his IL grandchildren telling them how precious they were to him and encouraging them to lead good and fulfilling lives. That was "my Joe" and how blessed we all were to have him for so many years. He will be missed by so many. We will never forget his big smile, his rich voice, his special wink from across the room, nor his love for oysters and a good Manhattan. He wore so many hats as a Husband, a Coach, a Teacher, a Principal, a Dad, a Grandfather, a Mentor, a Brother, a Friend and he affected people's hearts every day of his life. His one regret was not having been able to spend a lot of quality time with his IL family due to the distance involved.
Survivors include his loving wife Gini, four sons, Joseph X. Gubbins III (Lynda) Kankakee, IL, Colin J. Gubbins (Carol), Glenview IL, Matthew T. Gubbins, Bourbonnaise IL, and Dr. Paul O. Gubbins, Springfield, MO. Also survived by step daughters, Leslie Bohi (Bill) Payson, AZ. who lovingly was always there for her step Dad and Julia Hansen (Jim), HI., and 11 grandchildren Lily and Joey, Patrick, Charlie and Caroline, Carly, Haley, and Connor, all of IL and Kevin Gaumnitz (Lorena), NV and Heather Barnett (Zachary), AZ and Peter (Chaz) Hansen, HI.; also 3 great grandchildren Liam, Elynn and Waylon. His faithful brother-in-law, James Jones Johnstone II Glendale, AZ, and his beloved Bishon Oreo along with many nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death, besides his parents, are his sister Marynoel Gubbins Durkin and brother-in-law Joseph Durkin of Northboro, MA.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at the Paradise Church located at 4242 East Greenway Rd. in Phoenix at 1 PM. A visitation will also be held in Kankakee, IL on April 13th from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Schreffler Funeral Home. Private interment will be at All Saints Episcopal Church in Phoenix.
Memorials can be made in Joe's name for cancer research to Mayo Clinic/Department of Development, 13400 East Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85259 or by calling 480-301-8326.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019