Josephine Ann Schoelles
Phoenix - Josephine Ann Schoelles, 74, died May 30th 2019. She is survived by her sons David & Daryl and her grandchildren Rachel & Gauge. Jo worked as a nurse for 40 years until her retirement in 2008. She loved sports, reading, bingo, traveling and any casino. She gave unconditionally to everyone and anybody that had need. She will be greatly missed for her quick quips and great sense of humor by her family and friends. A "Celebration of Life" will take place at 5426 E. Angela Scottsdale AZ on June 30th at 5pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019