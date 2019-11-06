|
Josephine B. Griswold
Josephine B. Griswold passed away on October 27 , at the age of 96 . Born in Dawson, NM,her family moved to Miami, AZ, in the late 1920's . She and her two sisters, Pat and Dorothy,attended Miami High School, where Jodie (as her friends and family called her) graduated in 1940 . She attended and graduated from the University of Arizona . where she lettered on the tennis team . With her degree in teaching , she started teaching in Prescott , where she met , and eventually married William Griswold . They moved to Phoenix , where he worked at Airesearch Corp. as a civil engineer , she was an elementary teacher , first in the Phoenix area , and later in the Scottsdale School District . She finished her teaching career at Tavan Element- ary School , where she taught 5th grade for some 30 years . Josephine and William loved to travel , so they went every summer on a family vacation with their children . In later years , Jodie and William would travel to more than 40 countries . Jo is survived by a daughter and son , Marjorie and Carl , her sister Dorothy , a niece and nephew , Ann and John , and her grandson and his wife , Jeff and Jackie Reveal .
A memorial service will be held for her at First Christian Church , 401 S. Broad St. in Globe , AZ , on December 14 . at 11:00 a.m. , with a reception at the church afterwards .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019