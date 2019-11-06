Services
Lamont Mortuary of Globe
328 South Hill Street
Globe, AZ 85501
(928) 425-5491
For more information about
Josephine Griswold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
401 S. Broad St.
Globe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Griswold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine B. Griswold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine B. Griswold Obituary
Josephine B. Griswold

Josephine B. Griswold passed away on October 27 , at the age of 96 . Born in Dawson, NM,her family moved to Miami, AZ, in the late 1920's . She and her two sisters, Pat and Dorothy,attended Miami High School, where Jodie (as her friends and family called her) graduated in 1940 . She attended and graduated from the University of Arizona . where she lettered on the tennis team . With her degree in teaching , she started teaching in Prescott , where she met , and eventually married William Griswold . They moved to Phoenix , where he worked at Airesearch Corp. as a civil engineer , she was an elementary teacher , first in the Phoenix area , and later in the Scottsdale School District . She finished her teaching career at Tavan Element- ary School , where she taught 5th grade for some 30 years . Josephine and William loved to travel , so they went every summer on a family vacation with their children . In later years , Jodie and William would travel to more than 40 countries . Jo is survived by a daughter and son , Marjorie and Carl , her sister Dorothy , a niece and nephew , Ann and John , and her grandson and his wife , Jeff and Jackie Reveal .

A memorial service will be held for her at First Christian Church , 401 S. Broad St. in Globe , AZ , on December 14 . at 11:00 a.m. , with a reception at the church afterwards .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -