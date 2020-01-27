|
Josephine "Mona" Contreras
Mesa - Josephine "Mona" Contreras, 89, of Mesa, AZ passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She is the daughter of Manual Curiel and Ventura (Joe Sr.- Stepfather) Armenta. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gilbert (Betts) Contreras and two sons: Gilbert Jr. and Tom Contreras. She is survived by 8 children: Linda (Terry) Dietz, Albert (Yvonne) Contreras, John (Jory) Contreras, Becky (Randy) Maarsingh, Kathy Contreras, Nick Contreras, Alex Contreras, Annette (Chris) Mason and her daughter-in-law Kay (Toms Wife); 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grand children; 6 sisters: Mary, Vicky, Margie, Alice, Katie and Sally; Two brothers: Joe Jr. and Richard; and many nieces and nephews. Mona was a devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Phoenix. She dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Advantage Melcher's Chapel of the Roses Mortuary in Mesa (43 South Stapley Drive) from 5:00 - 7:00pm. A rosary will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Traditional Roman Catholic church in Phoenix (2533 West Myrtle Avenue) at 10:00am with a mass immediately following. Burial will take place at 1:00pm at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa (400 South Power Road). There will be a reception to follow, details to be announced.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020