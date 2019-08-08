|
|
Josephine "Josie" Gonzales
Phoenix - Josephine "Josie" Gonzales passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona, one of twelve children born to the late Amador and Guadalupe Gonzales. She is survived by seven siblings Cheva Candelaria, Mary Protzman, Carmen Keller, Manuel Gonzales, Christina Watkins, Alice Padgett, and Yolanda Sanchez. In addition to her parents Josie was preceded in death by 3 sisters Lilly Accord, Ruby Laborin, and Virginia Thomas; and a brother Jose Gonzales. Josie was a beautiful loving Aunt to everyone of her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She selflessly gave to so many and was always a treat to be around with her infectious smile and laughter. She was the cornerstone of the family continuing to hold family gatherings welcoming all, especially at Christmas. Family and friends are invited to the Rosary at 9:30AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00AM, on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8620 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. Burial services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019