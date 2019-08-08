Services
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chr
8620 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
8620 N. 7th St.,
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Josie" Gonzales


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine "Josie" Gonzales Obituary
Josephine "Josie" Gonzales

Phoenix - Josephine "Josie" Gonzales passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona, one of twelve children born to the late Amador and Guadalupe Gonzales. She is survived by seven siblings Cheva Candelaria, Mary Protzman, Carmen Keller, Manuel Gonzales, Christina Watkins, Alice Padgett, and Yolanda Sanchez. In addition to her parents Josie was preceded in death by 3 sisters Lilly Accord, Ruby Laborin, and Virginia Thomas; and a brother Jose Gonzales. Josie was a beautiful loving Aunt to everyone of her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She selflessly gave to so many and was always a treat to be around with her infectious smile and laughter. She was the cornerstone of the family continuing to hold family gatherings welcoming all, especially at Christmas. Family and friends are invited to the Rosary at 9:30AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00AM, on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8620 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. Burial services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.