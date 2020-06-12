Josephine M. Walker
Buckeye - Josephine M. Walker 89 of Buckeye Arizona went to Join her husband Ralph in the loving arms of our Savior on May 20, 2020. She was proud of her family, kind hearted, loving and generous to all who knew her. Jo was born in Laing W.VA to Bessie and James Jeffrey. She married Ralph Walker in 1950 and moved Arizona in 1962 from West Virginia. She retired from Motorola in 1990, Jo is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, son Ralph Jr, her parents and her brothers and sisters. She will live in the hearts of her children Pamela Minger(Cliff), Reta McCarty(Bob), Diana Cole(Mark), Mary Walker(Mark) and son James Walker (Lana). And many Grand & Great Grand Children. Services will be on Saturday, June 20th at 11 AM at West Phoenix Baptist Church at 4449 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85031. We will miss you Mom.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
West Phoenix Baptist Church
