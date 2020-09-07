Josephine Trifilo

Josephine TrifiloScottsdale - Josephine Louise Trifilo (nee Moscato) passed away on September 4, 2020 in hospice at her residence at Westminster Village in Scottsdale. She was 94.Jo was born in Buffalo, NY to Dr. Vincent and Mary Moscato. She graduated from D'Youville College with a degree in biology and later obtained a Master's degree in education from Marquette University. Jo married S.Samuel Trifilo after World War II. The Trifilos moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan where Sam was getting his PHD in Spanish and Jo was a faculty wife, caring for their three daughters. After moving to Milwaukee, Wisconsin when Sam became a Spanish professor at Marquette University, Jo was inspired to go into teaching English as a Second Language, and taught for years as part of a team in the Milwaukee Public School System. She is still fondly remembered by many students from that time. Jo and Sam retired in the 1980's, moving to Scottsdale Arizona and spending most of the remainder of their lives at Westminster Village, enjoying the company of friends and family.Jo loved the arts, travel, learning and other people. She took many younger friends and relatives under her wing after their own mothers died, and more than one referred to her as their second mother.Jo is survived by many: her daughters Joanne, (Gary), Judy and Donna, grandchildren Nick (Venicia), Marya (FaJun), Matthew, Justin and Brandon (Mandi), great grandchildren Aidan and Theo, cousins, nieces and nephews and many others, all adopted by her big heart. She is preceded in death by her husband Sam.Funeral will be private. At a later point in time when the current health crisis diminishes we look forward to an in person memorial.________________________________________