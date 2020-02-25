|
|
Josephine "Fina" Valencia
Valencia, Josephine "Fina" age 82 passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Ernie on March 29, 2015. Fina is survived by her four children, Jovana (Bill), Jennifer, Janelle (David), Edward (Beth); six grandchildren: Brandon, Christian, Zachary, Edward Jr., Jacob and Sydney. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Dini Bernal, her 2 brothers, Norman Fierros and Ralph (Debbie) Fierros. Her sister-in-law, Esther (Brent) Hofhine, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Fina will be remembered first and foremost, as a loving mother and nana. A few of her passions included cooking, eating, and bragging about her grandkids!! She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her kids will especially miss her cooking, contagious laugh, some of her famous comments (too many to include), and her sense of humor! Her Celebration of Life will be held on February 28, 2020 @ 2pm at Messinger Mortuary located at 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020