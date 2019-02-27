|
Josephine Vasquez
Phoenix - Josephine Vasquez passed away peacefully at home at 2:30AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Vasquez; brother, Gabriel; four sons David Galiendo, Robert Silvernale, Jr., Ronald Silvernale & Rodney Silvernale, two steps-sons Robert Vasquez, Jr., & Henry Vasquez; two step-daughters Cathy Vasquez & Sonya Vasquez; 39 grandchildren; 78 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Gabriel, mother Manuela, brothers Ralph, Simon, Jesse and Danny, and step-daughter Lydia.
Josie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and much, much more. Friends and family may pay their respects from 5-8PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral services will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home; burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019