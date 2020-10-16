Josephine "Josie" Wing Lee



Phoenix - Josephine "Josie" Wing Lee, age 85, of Phoenix, AZ, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. A native of Phoenix, she was born on October 28, 1934 to Lee Wing and Tew Gim Wing, immigrants from China. She was the third of five siblings. Her parents owned a grocery store where she and her brothers and sisters dutifully helped out while managing school and other activities.



Josie graduated from Phoenix Union High School and then moved to Los Angeles to train to be a dental assistant. After she completed her training she returned to Phoenix where she worked in dental offices for several years. In 1962, Josie married Joe Lee and had a daughter and son.



Josie loved to sew, making beautiful, stylish clothes for herself and relatives as well as her children, nieces and nephews. Her other talents reflected her hospitality bestowed upon family, friends and neighbors. Josie was ready to share flowers, fruits and vegetables from her garden, and baked goods and delicious dishes from her kitchen.



Josie enjoyed Italian opera, ballet, and classical music. She was an avid reader of biographies, history of China, Christian themes, Bible, and non-fiction; and also was always up to the challenge to solve the daily Sudoku puzzle. If she was watching television, it was usually a documentary or cooking show on PBS.



In 1972, Josie was baptized at First Chinese Baptist Church of Phoenix. She actively served in different ministries throughout her membership including the nursery where she found teaching toddlers rewarding for many years.



During the last season of her life, she had the joy of being a grandmother, involved in every aspect of her grandchildren's lives.



Josie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joe; her father, Lee Wing; mother, Tew Gim Wing; brothers, John Wing and Jack Wing; and sister, Mary Gee. Josie is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Tang (Kent); son, Joseph; grandchildren, Noah and Abigail; sister, Alice Toy; and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:20 - 10:45 am at the Mortuary Chapel located at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ. A private graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Chinese Baptist Church, 4910 E. Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018, may be made in memory of Josie.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store