On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Joshua Ednatay Becenti passed away at the age of 30. Joshua was born on August 26, 1989. He was very creative and artistic and loved photography, trips to California, camping, hiking, and had a passion for music of all genres. He had a way about him that touched the hearts of each person he met. He lived life to the fullest with respect and appreciation for all things. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Deanna Platero. He is survived by his father Eddie Roy Becenti, brothers Solito Becenti, Jacob Becenti, Jonah Becenti and sisters Wauneka Andrade, Someka Becenti, Shaunacy Becenti, maternal grandmother Pauline Peshlakai, paternal grandparents Juanito and Evelyn Becenti, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joshua will be laid to rest next to his mother in Marysvale, Utah. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of life memorial service at a later date not yet determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
