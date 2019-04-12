|
Joshua Edward Olson
- - Joshua Edward Olson died April 9, 2019 at the age of 41 years of age.
Joshua enjoyed playing guitar, the Green Bay Packers and golfing whenever he could. He was loved deeply by his family and friends. The days will never be the same without him.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Lori Brooks Milus, father, Gerald Olson, step-father Brooks Milus, grandmother Janet Brooks and numerous aunts and uncles in Wisconsin and Arizona. He is preceded in death by his younger brother Jared Scott Olson, grandfathers Edward Earl Brooks and Jack Olson and grandmother Mary Jane Olson.
A celebration of his life will occur Saturday April 20, 2019 at his family home-6415 E. Sunnyside Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85024 from 2pm-4pm.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation to the Arizona Animal Welfare League at https://aawl.org/joshuaolson
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 12, 2019