Owens Livingston Mortuary
320 N. 9th Street
Show Low, AZ 85901
(520) 537-2141
Joshua Joseph Latimore

Joshua Joseph Latimore Obituary
Joshua Joseph Latimore

Show Low - Joshua Joseph Latimore, 30, passed away April 2, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona. Josh was born Sept. 1, 1989 in Phoenix, Arizona, and attended Madison School in his early years. He then moved to the White Mountains with his family, where he became an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and snowboarding in scenic northern Arizona.

Josh graduated from Show Low High School and was an outstanding player on their winning baseball team. He later graduated from the Hydrologic Studies program at Gateway Community College and became a hydrologic technician with the U.S. Geological Survey, working in the field in California, Washington and Nevada until he returned to the White Mountains, where he continued to enjoy family, friends and the great outdoors.

Joshua is survived by his father, Stephen Latimore (Debra) and mother, Pamela Latimore, his brother Christopher, his grandparents, Marylou Young, and Jeannette and Rakesh Kansal, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Josh's ready smile and gentle way will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, and a celebration of Joshua's life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
