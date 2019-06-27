|
Joshua Lee Weaver
Mesa - Joshua Lee Weaver, 32, passed away on June 22, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Joshua was born October 5, 1986 in Roseville, CA to Theodora "Dora" (Gialamas) & Connie "Lee" Weaver. He is survived by his daughters Kendall & Daisy, parents Dora & Lee, brother Alek, niece Kali, & grandfather George Gialamas. Joshua also leaves behind many aunts, uncles & cousins. Visitation will be Thurs., June 27th from 4pm to 8pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Rd., Mesa, AZ. Funeral Services will be Fri., June 28th at 10am at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 2716 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ. Graveside services will follow at Mariposa Memorial Gardens, 6747 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers the Weaver Family has requested donations can be made to the family for Kendall and Daisy's college funds. Please visit www.LakeshoreMort.com to share memories with Joshua's family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 27, 2019