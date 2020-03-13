|
Jovita "Betty" Fausto
Glendale - Jovita "Betty" B. Fausto passed away on March 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in San Jose, CA on January 23, 1956 to Ramon & Josephine Fausto. Her family was everything to her, Betty adored her grandkids and loved going to Disneyland and family vacations. Every holiday she would make sure the house was fully decorated. Betty loved dancing, sewing, shopping and loved all Neil Diamond songs. She worked in the Jewelry department for Walmart for 15 years. She will be dearly missed. She is proceeded in death by her parents and grandsons Maldonado boys. She is survived by her son Tony Sanchez and his wife Virginia, daughter Josie Maldonado and her husband Eber, son Rudy Sanchez, and daughter Narciza Sanchez and her husband Ben. Sisters Mary Insunsa, Ramona Fausto and brother Johny Fausto, grandchildren Cynthia Sanchez, Alanna Garza, Tony G. Sanchez, Briseis Marquez, Briella Marquez, Jade Sanchez and Benicia Marquez. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 12 Noon with visitation two hours prior at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Fond memories may be shared with Betty's family at www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020