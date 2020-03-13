Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jovita Fausto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jovita "Betty" Fausto


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jovita "Betty" Fausto Obituary
Jovita "Betty" Fausto

Glendale - Jovita "Betty" B. Fausto passed away on March 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in San Jose, CA on January 23, 1956 to Ramon & Josephine Fausto. Her family was everything to her, Betty adored her grandkids and loved going to Disneyland and family vacations. Every holiday she would make sure the house was fully decorated. Betty loved dancing, sewing, shopping and loved all Neil Diamond songs. She worked in the Jewelry department for Walmart for 15 years. She will be dearly missed. She is proceeded in death by her parents and grandsons Maldonado boys. She is survived by her son Tony Sanchez and his wife Virginia, daughter Josie Maldonado and her husband Eber, son Rudy Sanchez, and daughter Narciza Sanchez and her husband Ben. Sisters Mary Insunsa, Ramona Fausto and brother Johny Fausto, grandchildren Cynthia Sanchez, Alanna Garza, Tony G. Sanchez, Briseis Marquez, Briella Marquez, Jade Sanchez and Benicia Marquez. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 12 Noon with visitation two hours prior at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Fond memories may be shared with Betty's family at www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jovita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now