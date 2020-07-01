Joy Dean Savage Phillips
Joy Dean Savage Phillips went home to God at 83 years old on June 27, 2020 at her son's home in Star, ID. She was born on May 3, 1937 in Temple, OK. Joy had a strong faith in God. She met her husband, Ken Phillips, in Chickasha, OK. She converted Ken to Christ and they married on June 16, 1955. Afterward, they settled in Phoenix, AZ, where Joy served as an elder's wife for 20 years at the Valley Church of Christ.
Joy loved being a mother and being Nana to her grandchildren. She was the driving force behind the family's love of Disney. Joy was interested in history, reading, Coca-cola memorabilia and she enjoyed playing UNO with her family. Ken and Joy were married for 65 years.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, James & Eunice Savage; sisters, Tia Cummings, Betty Katrales and Joan Savage, and brothers, Jimmy Savage and Harold Savage. Joy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Phillips; children, Karrie Best, Richard Phillips, and Laurie Hahn, sisters, Carol Kasulaitis, Kathy Hinton and Betty Ruth Dowty; brothers, Johnny Savage and Jerry Savage along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held in Joy's honor on June 30th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sacred Selections (https://sacredselections.org/
) or Dew Drops Little Flower (https://www.dewdropslittleflower.org/donate/
).