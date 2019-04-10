|
Joy Edna Scott, 66 of Phoenix, Arizona, of Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and daughter of Joseph H. and Loretta M Ryan, passed away April 3rd 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Ryan's House. She lost the battle to undetected colon cancer after an open heart surgery earlier this years. Survived by Millie (Dog) and missed by friends. It was her wish that her whole body be donated to science. No funeral services. If you knew her and want to honor her, make a donation to the Arizona Humane Society in her name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019