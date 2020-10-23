Joy (Mulfinger/Finnegan) Linville



Phoenix - Joy (Mulfinger/Finnegan) Linville, 77, joined the love of her life Skip and daughter Lori, on October 7, 2020.



She was raised in Sioux City, IA and moved to Phoenix in 1968 to raise her 3 daughters with then husband Tom Finnegan.



She worked for Lockheed Martin for 15 years. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed painting and home renovations. She had a keen sense of style not only in her home decor but also in her appearance.



She is survived by her children Trudi Pologa (Tom), Cindy Shaffer (Wade), son-in-law Joe Madonia, grandchildren Kayla and Chase Pologa, Michael and Ash Madonia (Caitlynn), Breanna and Trae Shaffer, sister Sharon Leipham (Dave) and brother Keith Mulfinger (Joyce) and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Skip Linville, daughter, Lori Madonia, sister, Janice Mulfinger, and parents John and Laura Mulfinger.



She is loved and will be missed by all.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store