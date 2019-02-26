|
Joyce Ann Trammell
Phoenix - Joyce Ann Trammell, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on February 19, 2019. Joyce was born in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1950 before moving to Phoenix. She was a spirited little girl growing up in Phoenix, who grew into a dedicated single, working mother to daughters Heather and Tiffany and the 3 of them were a trio of love and trouble. In 1987, she married Carey Trammell and the family was complete.
As a dedicated mother and wife, she supported and loved her family, inspiring 5 beautiful grandchildren. She loved to travel, shop and be with her family. Her adventures took her across the U.S. and to all parts of the world. Her love and care for Carey continued into their retirement years.
Joyce is survived by her brothers Kenneth, Dearl, and Jerry, her loving husband Carey, daughters, Heather (Nathan) and Tiffany (Debra), and grandchildren Gage, Tara, Eli, Lilly and Dani.
Burial service to be held at West Resthaven Cemetery and Funeral Home at 10:00am on Saturday March 2nd. 6450 W. Northern Ave. Glendale, AZ. Church service in the afternoon at Christ Church Lutheran at 3:00pm the same day, Saturday March 2nd. 3901 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 26, 2019