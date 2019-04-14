|
|
Joyce Ann Turlip
Phoenix - Joyce Ann Turlip, age 86, passed away on April 6, 2019, in Paradise Valley, AZ. She was born on August 16, 1932 to the late Harry Alvis and Hazel Marie (Martin) Pierce, Sr. in East Alton, IL. She attended Yates City (Illinois) High School (graduating class of 1950); then furthered her education at the University of Kansas City (now the University of Missouri - Kansas City), but was forced to withdraw prior to graduating due to the demands of her first job with Aetna Life and Casualty. On October 8, 1955 she married John David Turlip in Kansas City, MO. Joyce worked as an Insurance Claims Approver for Aetna (Kansas City and Wichita, KS), Farmers Insurance Group (Wichita), and Bankers Life of Des Moines (Phoenix), prior to culminating her career as an Insurance Claims Supervisor for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (Phoenix). She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and her dream home of 23 years in Fountain Hills prior to moving into assisted living in 2011. Joyce is survived by her loving spouse of nearly 64 years, John; two children, Colonel James Douglas (Joan) Turlip, USMC, and Julie Turlip; one sister, Dolores (Jerry) Frye; one half-brother, Sam (Penny) Pierce, Sr.; one grandson, David Turlip; and many other loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Junior (Chief Petty Officer Harry Pierce, Jr., USN), and her long-term foster parents, Jim Ralston, Pauline (Bainter) Ralston Van Winkle, and Danny Van Winkle. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11300 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's honor may be made to St. Mary's Food Bank, 2831 N. 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019