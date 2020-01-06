|
Joyce Ann Zachrich
Joyce Zachrich, 92, departed for her heavenly home on December 29, 2019. She is now reunited with family that have preceded her passing. Her mother and father Russell and Dorthea Heilman, her beloved husband John, her daughter Theresa, and her great grandson Logan.
Joyce is survived by her children Michael Zachrich (Jane), daughter Beth Wood (David), Son in Law Michael Anderson, 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Joyce loved life. She enjoyed oil painting as well as fulfilling special painting requests from family and friends. Her life was lived with unconditional love, joy, and humility. She raised her family in the faith and was instrumental in leading us to our relationship with Jesus Christ. Her enthusiasm for life, her laughter, and love are life lessons for us all.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 2:00 PM at The Congregational Church of Sun City, 18401 99th Ave., Sun City, AZ 85373. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to her church, The Congregational Church of Sun City.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020