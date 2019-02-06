|
Joyce Audrey Edwards
Sun City - Joyce Audrey Metelski Edwards, of Sun City and Mesa, AZ, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2019. She was born in Dearborn, MI to the late Claude Mark Metelski and Susan Colladay Metelski on January 7, 1927. Joyce graduated with honors from Dearborn High School in 1944 and went on to Purdue University where she not only earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Studies but also met the love of her life, the late Philip D. Edwards. After graduation she moved to Fairmount, IN where she began a family and helped run Edwards Rexall Drugs with her husband. In 1964 she and Phil moved to Arizona to begin a new life in the desert, finally settling in Scottsdale. She took advantage of her experience in retail and worked as a department or store manager at Markgraf Pharmacy, Goldwater's Department Store and the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. In 1975, after their children had left home to attend college and begin their own careers, she and Phil moved to Sun City where she continued to work at Palmbrook Country Club and as a realtor. Joyce was active in the community and devoted her boundless energy to a variety of organizations. She was a charter member of Willowbrook United Methodist Church of Sun City, served as a volunteer at the Challenger Space Center and remained active with her college sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta. With her loving husband of 68 years, she raised 3 children and was known best by her family as an energetic, kind, generous and intelligent woman who had a wonderful sense of humor. Her skills as a seamstress were legendary and she made many of her own clothes. Phil and Joyce enjoyed sailing together and owned several sailboats that they kept in San Diego. Joyce is survived by daughters, Claudia (Bruce) Gustafson of Glendale, AZ, Jeanne (Dave) Spice of Mesa, AZ, son, Fred (Suki) Edwards of Paradise Valley, AZ, grandchildren, Jake Gustafson, Brian Gustafson, Sally Edwards Brunski, Jonathan Edwards, Michael Paris and Courtney Spice Schrock, and 4 great grandchildren. The family will gather for a simple graveside ceremony at Sunland Mortuary in Sun City at 1 PM on Saturday, February 9. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 (https://www.hov.org/) and/or Sunshine Services, 9980 Santa Fe Dr., Sun City, Arizona 85351 (https://sunshineservice.org/). Condolence messages may be left for the family at www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019