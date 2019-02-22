|
|
Joyce (Cope) Berry
Mesa - Joyce (Cope) Berry, 90, (9/8/1928~2/17/2019) peacefully went home to the Lord and joined her sweetheart of 75 years, Alfred O. Berry, surrounded by her family late Saturday night. Her children: Dianne (Herb Fletcher), Marilyn (Don VanderWall), Eileen (Mark Adams), Tom Berry (LaFawn), Janet (Paul Holmes), Richard Berry (Mary), Cindy (Dennis Wharton, dec'd), Renee (Andrew Cheney). She leaves behind 8 children, 50 grandchildren, 98 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. She has been an active member of her church her entire life, serving in many positions over the years, She and her husband taught Genealogy for 50 years. They served 2 missions in the Family History Center, one in Salt Lake City and one in Mesa. She has given a lifetime of service. Our thanks for the loving care of the Banner Hospice Nurses. Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing prior to service from 9 to 10:30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 2334 E. Pueblo Ave. Mesa, Arizona. ~Arrangements by Wyman Funeral Home~
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 22, 2019