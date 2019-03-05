|
Joyce Bersano
Peoria - Joyce Bersano (Musser) of Peoria, AZ passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 at Banner Thunderbird Hospital.
Joyce was born the 1st of March 1941 in New Bethlehem, PA to George Musser and Margret Catherine Shick. She entered in to the service of the United States Navy on Jun. 1st, 1959.
She is survived by her beloved husband Bernard Leroy Bersano, Sr. married on Oct. 13, 1960, their 3 children Billie Sue Capano (Frank), Bernard Leroy Bersano Jr. (Wendy), and Kenneth Louis Bersano, 2 stepchildren Thomas Bersano (Patricia) and Patricia Sutherland (John) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joyce was a vital and beloved presence in her community, loved planning a party and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Joyce's interment will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, on Wednesday, March 6th at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society where Joyce spent many hours volunteering: 1-800-654-8364, http://www.nmcrs.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2019