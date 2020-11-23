Joyce E. Graczyk



Joyce E. Graczyk, nee Hildebrand, age 73, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Payson, Arizona. Our mom wrote this, word for word, in March 2010. We made a small update to add her grandson, her Peanut, Ryan Grey Bruggner, born on October 27, 2019 to Shelby and John Bruggner.



If you're reading this, I must have taken the next step in this most extraordinary life cycle. Arizona native, born Dec. 21, 1946 to Claude A. and Dorisie A. Hildebrand, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Phoenix, AZ. I graduated from Loloma Elementary and Scottsdale High School, both of which have met their demise. I had the best time in these schools and made the most magnificent friends. I met my husband, David, in the summer of 1965 at the Phoenix Zoo and married on Feb. 4, 1967. While living in Scottsdale, God gave me the greatest blessings imaginable, my daughter, Shelby, and son, Sean. They are the reason the sun rises each day. We moved to the groves of Mesa in 1988 and had the pleasure of the company of the most wonderful neighbors. I worked at Motorola for 23 years and White Technology for 6 years. I was lucky enough to experience the ups and downs as a realtor with the best broker, Tom Rizen, Century 21 R.A.N. for 11 years. It was as a realtor, I met my infamous best friend, Sharon Poston. Two peas in a pod, my soul sister, Laughlin buddy, and laugh sharer. We moved to Payson July 2003 for cooler weather. It was great but I truly missed being close to my kids. It has been an honor to be a daughter to my dad, Claude, my mom and step dad, Dorisie and John "Short" Wallace, all predeceased: wife to David; mother to my children Shelby and Sean; grandmother to Ryan; sister to Judy Deines, Sue Smith, Shirley Najar, Marshall Wallace (Wendy), Debbie Gibbons (Jim), Scott Wallace (Carol); aunt to several nieces and nephews; god-mother to Derek Wallace. I'm now in the presence of those family members who have gone before and will let them know how much we've missed them. God's purpose for me was to make at least one person laugh every day. I hope I fulfilled my job twofold. I've requested no service, but my family will be having a party, at home, in my honor. Think of me and smile, for I've probably embarrassed, harassed or lifted your spirits in some silly way. I'm not far away; I'll let you know I'm around. So, until it's your time, love deeply and laugh a lot. Thank you everyone, I've had an awesome life!









