Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2334 East Pueblo Avenue
Mesa, AZ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2334 East Pueblo Avenue
Mesa, AZ
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Russian River Cemetery
low Gap Road
Ukiah, CA
Joyce Elaine Hill


1930 - 2019
Joyce Elaine Hill Obituary
Joyce Elaine Hill

Joyce Elaine Hill, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on December 28, 2019. Joyce was born September 2, 1930.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Mervin and Mae Enzler, her husband of 53 years, Edgar Paul Hill, and her grandson, Michael Bent.

Joyce is survived by her brother Edwin Enzler, her four daughters, Sylvia Kent, Lillian Valley, Linda Molloy, and Violent Bent, 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great- Grandchildren.

Joyce was very active in her church for her whole life. Joyce enjoyed her family, especially the Grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2334 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, Arizona 85204. Interment will be held at the Russian River Cemetery on low Gap Road in Ukiah, CA 95482 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
