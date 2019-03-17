|
Joyce Irene Happersett
Cave Creek - Col. Joyce Irene Happersett, age 85, of Cave Creek, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born on March 18, 1933 to the late Theodore and Camira (Nowakowski) Klainer in New York, New York. Joyce married Newlin "Eric" Ross Happersett in 1968. She was proud to achieve the rank of Colonel while in the United States Army. Joyce was a brilliant mind and attained two master's degrees which she used for numerous years during her career of teaching. She made many friends in the Scottsdale horse community and was very active breeding, training and showing Arabians and Quarter Horses. Joyce also was an avid reader, devoted dog and all-around animal lover and animal advocate; there are countless living beings who owe their lives to Joyce and her husband. Joyce is survived by her brother, Theodore Klainer Sr.; nieces Mary and Stephanie Klainer; nephew, Ted S. Klainer and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eric in 2014. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church, 36811 N. Pima Rd, Carefree, AZ 85377 followed by a Committal Service with Military Honors at 1:30 pm at National Memorial Cemetery 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's honor may be made to the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group at https://saltriverwildhorsemanagementgroup.org/.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019