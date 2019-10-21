|
Joyce Irene Sanders
Phoenix - Joyce Irene Sanders passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Teacher, coach, counselor, mentor, and good friend to many was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Phoenix with her family in 1949. She attended West High Phoenix College and Arizona State University, whereby she earned a Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree, and Counseling Certification.
She started her teaching career at Phoenix Union High School in 1956. Two years later, she transferred to Central High School where she taught for 37 years.
She was survived by her niece, Lorraine Werner and her "Central High Family" consisting of Rosa Rochin, Sallie McCutchen, Linda Karl Dalony, Darlene Wilkinson, Vicki Cabanyog, Maureen Ewan, Kathy Kinnerup, Cindi Martin, and Mary Ann Yee.
A special thank you goes to her friend and caregiver Mary Lou Flores and husband, Frank. Any years past 2013 were a tribute to Mary Lou and Frank's care.
In 2002 Joyce and, her sister, June moved to Fellowship Square retirement apartments. Then for 10 years, Joyce taught English and Citizenship classes to the foreign-born employees at Fellowship Square. Her greatest accomplishments at Fellowship Square was the fact that 14 employees each passed the citizenship test and became United States citizens. To many of her students there she was called "Teacher" up until the day she passed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arizona Humane Society. Private funeral services were already held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019