Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Valley View Church
4222 E. Lincoln Dr.,
Paradise Valley, AZ
View Map
Resources
Phoenix - Joyce Kent Clark, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 20, 2019. Born in Murphysboro, IL, she started her career as an executive secretary. She moved to California in 1950 working for Disney Studios. Her passion for the ocean and beach led to the meeting of Scotty Clark, whom she married in 1952. In 1956, they relocated to Phoenix, and she continued working for companies such as American Airlines and Madison School District, retiring in 1990. Upon retirement, her great love of animals led her to volunteer for the AZ Animal Welfare League where she spent many hours and weekends. Joyce was also quite an adventurer and loved the outdoors. Even in her later years, she experienced parasailing, ultralight riding and zip-lining. Joyce is survived by her daughters Jordi Moore and Janis Greathouse, grandsons Scott Beverly, Alex and Bryce Greathouse, and great-grand-daughter, Piper Beverly. Husband George "Scotty" Clark preceded her death in 2012. Services will be held on May 29, 2019, 10:30am, Valley View Church, 4222 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AZ Animal Welfare League & SPCA www.aawl.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
